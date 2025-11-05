Virksomhedsoversigt
Devoteam
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Lisbon Metro Area hos Devoteam udgør i alt €32.7K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Devoteam's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Devoteam
Frontend Software Engineer
Lisbon, LI, Portugal
Total per år
€32.7K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
€32.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Devoteam?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Devoteam in Lisbon Metro Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €43,377. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Devoteam for Softwareingeniør rollen in Lisbon Metro Area er €32,946.

