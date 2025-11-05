Virksomhedsoversigt
Deutsche Telekom
  • Greece

Deutsche Telekom Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greece

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greece hos Deutsche Telekom spænder fra €35.6K pr. year for Software Engineer til €26.2K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greece udgør i alt €29.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deutsche Telekom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Deutsche Telekom?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Deutsche Telekom in Greece ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €55,456. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Deutsche Telekom for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greece er €29,240.

Andre ressourcer