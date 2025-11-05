Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greece hos Deutsche Telekom spænder fra €35.6K pr. year for Software Engineer til €26.2K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greece udgør i alt €29.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deutsche Telekom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€35.6K
€33.4K
€0
€2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€44.5K
€42K
€0
€2.5K
Lead Software Engineer
€26.2K
€24.7K
€0
€1.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling