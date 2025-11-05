Softwareingeniør kompensation in Germany hos Deutsche Telekom spænder fra €41.1K pr. year for Junior Software Engineer til €131K pr. year for Principal Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Germany udgør i alt €66.5K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deutsche Telekom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€41.1K
€41.1K
€0
€0
Software Engineer
€63.7K
€63.7K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€85.3K
€85.3K
€0
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
|Ingen lønninger fundet
