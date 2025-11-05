Virksomhedsoversigt
Deutsche Telekom
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Budapest Metropolitan Area

Deutsche Telekom Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Budapest Metropolitan Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Budapest Metropolitan Area hos Deutsche Telekom spænder fra HUF 12.62M pr. year for Software Engineer til HUF 19.62M pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Budapest Metropolitan Area udgør i alt HUF 12.42M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deutsche Telekom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 12.62M
HUF 12.21M
HUF 0
HUF 404K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.62M
HUF 18.19M
HUF 0
HUF 1.43M
Lead Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+HUF 20.16M
Robinhood logo
+HUF 30.94M
Stripe logo
+HUF 6.95M
Datadog logo
+HUF 12.17M
Verily logo
+HUF 7.65M
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Deutsche Telekom?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Deutsche Telekom in Budapest Metropolitan Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på HUF 22,558,597. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Deutsche Telekom for Softwareingeniør rollen in Budapest Metropolitan Area er HUF 12,809,942.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Deutsche Telekom

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Sprint
  • Vodafone
  • TELUS
  • BT
  • Singtel
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer