Virksomhedsoversigt
DEPT
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

DEPT Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos DEPT udgør i alt $156K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for DEPT's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
DEPT
Software Engineer
Boston, MA
Total per år
$156K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$156K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
20 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos DEPT?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos DEPT in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $211,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos DEPT for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $156,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for DEPT

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Google
  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • Flipkart
  • Facebook
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dept/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.