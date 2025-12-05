Virksomhedsoversigt
Depop
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniørmanager

  • Alle Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger

Depop Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos Depop udgør i alt £181K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Depop's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
$244K
Niveau
M3
Grundløn
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
Bonus
$21.4K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Depop?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Depop in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £191,412. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Depop for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in United Kingdom er £177,572.

Andre ressourcer

