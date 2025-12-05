Virksomhedsoversigt
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker kompensationspakke hos Department of Homeland Security udgør i alt $103K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Department of Homeland Security's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Security Analyst
Washington, DC
Total per år
$103K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Department of Homeland Security?
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker hos Department of Homeland Security ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $291,250. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Department of Homeland Security for Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker rollen er $149,000.

