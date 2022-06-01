Virksomhedsoversigt
Delta Faucet
    Delta Faucet Company is a company which delivers faucets, showers and bathroom accessories.Delta Faucet Company is a division of Masco Corporation and is one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of residential and commercial faucets. The company manufactures the Delta®, Brizo® and Peerless® faucet brands.The flagship Delta brand includes stylish and innovative products that add functionality and help consumers find a smarter way to work with water. The premium, fashion Brizo faucet brand, meets the demand for aesthetics and performance with a collection of distinctively designed faucets that create a fashion statement in the home. The Peerless brand offers affordable faucets with proven design in a range of styles and finishes for both consumers and trade professionals alike.Delta Faucet Company places a high priority on products that address today's environmental concerns, such as accessibility to water, water conservation and water quality. To that end, Delta Faucet invests in internal processes and systems that provide innovative solutions and ensure exceptional customer satisfaction. As a manufacturer partner of the WaterSense® program of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Delta Faucet Company is committed to working with the EPA to actively protect the future of our nation's water supply. The Company also practices improved manufacturing processes to reduce its ecological footprint.

    deltafaucetcompany.com
    1954
    1,750
    $500M-$1B
