Delta Electronics Lønninger

Delta Electronics's løn spænder fra $16,027 i samlet kompensation om året for en Produktmanager i den lave ende til $153,000 for en Salg i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Delta Electronics. Sidst opdateret: 11/18/2025

Softwareingeniør
Median $45.8K

Netværksingeniør

Hardwareingeniør
Median $49.5K
Maskiningeniør
Median $36K

Elektroingeniør
Median $49.6K
Dataanalytiker
Median $41.8K
Produktdesigner
Median $62.2K
Human Resources
$90.5K
Marketingoperationer
$35.3K
Produktmanager
$16K
Programmanager
$52.7K
Projektmanager
$51.5K
Salg
$153K
Salgsingeniør
$149K
Softwareingeniørmanager
$63.1K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Delta Electronics er Salg at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $153,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Delta Electronics er $50,577.

