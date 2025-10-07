Virksomhedsoversigt
Deloitte
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Deloitte Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Deloitte spænder fra $85.7K pr. year for L1 til $186K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $106K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
Analyst(Entry Level)
$85.7K
$83.7K
$0
$2K
L2
Consultant
$114K
$108K
$2.6K
$3.3K
L3
Senior Consultant
$143K
$137K
$0
$6.2K
L4
$138K
$128K
$2.2K
$7.2K
$160K

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Deloitte in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $186,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Deloitte for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $103,500.

Andre ressourcer