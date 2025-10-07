Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Deloitte spænder fra ₹853K pr. year for L1 til ₹1.47M pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.81M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
₹853K
₹825K
₹0
₹27.6K
L2
₹1.73M
₹1.66M
₹0
₹71.3K
L3
₹2.5M
₹2.4M
₹0
₹99.1K
L4
₹1.47M
₹1.44M
₹0
₹30K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)