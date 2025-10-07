Risk Analyst kompensation in United States hos Deloitte udgør i alt $86.8K pr. year for L1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $90K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
$86.8K
$84.8K
$0
$2K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)