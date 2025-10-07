Tax Accountant kompensation in India hos Deloitte udgør i alt ₹4.27M pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.4M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)