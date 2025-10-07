Tax Accountant kompensation in United States hos Deloitte spænder fra $79.9K pr. year for L1 til $125K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $87.4K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
$79.9K
$79.3K
$0
$590
L2
$84.5K
$83.9K
$0
$636
L3
$113K
$112K
$0
$1.7K
L4
$136K
$132K
$0
$3.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)