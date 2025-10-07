Auditor kompensation in United States hos Deloitte spænder fra $81.4K pr. year for L1 til $155K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
$81.4K
$81.4K
$0
$0
L2
$77.4K
$77.2K
$0
$200
L3
$98.7K
$95.7K
$0
$3K
L4
$108K
$107K
$0
$1.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)