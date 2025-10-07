Virksomhedsoversigt
Deloitte
  • United Kingdom

Deloitte Auditor Lønninger i United Kingdom

Auditor kompensation in United Kingdom hos Deloitte udgør i alt £36.8K pr. year for L2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United Kingdom udgør i alt £30.4K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£36.8K
£36.1K
£0
£627.3
L3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
£122K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Auditor hos Deloitte in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £43,092. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Deloitte for Auditor rollen in United Kingdom er £29,309.

Andre ressourcer