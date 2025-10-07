Auditor kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Deloitte spænder fra $83.2K pr. year for L1 til $126K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
$83.2K
$83.2K
$0
$0
L2
$81.5K
$81.5K
$0
$0
L3
$85.7K
$84.2K
$0
$1.5K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)