Auditor kompensation in India hos Deloitte spænder fra ₹1.01M pr. year for L1 til ₹2.93M pr. year for L3. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
₹1.01M
₹938K
₹0
₹75.2K
L2
₹1.53M
₹1.34M
₹0
₹190K
L3
₹2.93M
₹2.53M
₹0
₹403K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)