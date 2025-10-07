Virksomhedsoversigt
Deloitte
Deloitte Auditor Lønninger i Canada

Auditor kompensation in Canada hos Deloitte spænder fra CA$66K pr. year for L1 til CA$80.4K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$63.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
CA$66K
CA$64.8K
CA$0
CA$1.1K
L2
CA$74.6K
CA$73.9K
CA$0
CA$704.5
L3
CA$80.4K
CA$80K
CA$0
CA$422.7
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Auditor hos Deloitte in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$88,911. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Deloitte for Auditor rollen in Canada er CA$73,241.

Andre ressourcer