Auditor kompensation in Canada hos Deloitte spænder fra CA$66K pr. year for L1 til CA$80.4K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$63.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Deloitte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
CA$66K
CA$64.8K
CA$0
CA$1.1K
L2
CA$74.6K
CA$73.9K
CA$0
CA$704.5
L3
CA$80.4K
CA$80K
CA$0
CA$422.7
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Deloitte er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)