Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Dell Technologies spænder fra $114K pr. year for L5 til $360K pr. year for L11. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $155K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dell Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$114K
$110K
$990
$3.2K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$129K
$2.3K
$4K
Senior Engineer
$161K
$152K
$3.7K
$5.9K
Principal Engineer
$193K
$178K
$3.7K
$10.4K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
