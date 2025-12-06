Maskiningeniør kompensation in United States hos Dell Technologies spænder fra $98.5K pr. year for L6 til $225K pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $195K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dell Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
$98.5K
$94K
$0
$4.5K
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$117K
$117K
$0
$0
Principal Engineer
$187K
$161K
$10K
$16K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
