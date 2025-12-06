Virksomhedsoversigt
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Ledelseskonsulent Lønninger

Ledelseskonsulent kompensation in Ireland hos Dell Technologies udgør i alt €118K pr. year for L9. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dell Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Gennemsnitlig Samlet Kompensation

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Ledelseskonsulent hos Dell Technologies in Ireland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €123,567. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Dell Technologies for Ledelseskonsulent rollen in Ireland er €88,715.

Andre ressourcer

