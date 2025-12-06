Virksomhedsoversigt
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Hardwareingeniør Lønninger

Hardwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Dell Technologies spænder fra $101K pr. year for L5 til $238K pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $161K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dell Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Hardware Engineer I
L5
$101K
$95.1K
$0
$5.8K
Hardware Engineer II
L6
$126K
$112K
$7K
$6.7K
Senior Hardware Engineer
L7
$137K
$134K
$0
$3.7K
Principal Engineer
L8
$173K
$160K
$6.8K
$6.6K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Hardwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Embedded Hardware Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Hardwareingeniør hos Dell Technologies in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $332,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Dell Technologies for Hardwareingeniør rollen in United States er $171,639.

Andre ressourcer

