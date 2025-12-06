Hardwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Dell Technologies spænder fra $101K pr. year for L5 til $238K pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $161K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dell Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Hardware Engineer I
$101K
$95.1K
$0
$5.8K
Hardware Engineer II
$126K
$112K
$7K
$6.7K
Senior Hardware Engineer
$137K
$134K
$0
$3.7K
Principal Engineer
$173K
$160K
$6.8K
$6.6K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling
