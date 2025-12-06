Virksomhedsoversigt
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Dataanalytiker kompensationspakke in United States hos Dell Technologies udgør i alt $95K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dell Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Dell Technologies
Data Analyst
San Jose, CA
Total per år
$95K
Niveau
Senior Business Analyst
Grundløn
$92K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Dell Technologies?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos Dell Technologies in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $118,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Dell Technologies for Dataanalytiker rollen in United States er $97,000.

Andre ressourcer

