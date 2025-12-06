Virksomhedsoversigt
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Bogholder Lønninger

Bogholder kompensation in United States hos Dell Technologies udgør i alt $112K pr. year for L7. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Dell Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Gennemsnitlig Samlet Kompensation

$105K - $123K
United States
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Dell Technologies er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Teknisk Bogholder

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Bogholder hos Dell Technologies in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $136,305. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Dell Technologies for Bogholder rollen in United States er $97,860.

Andre ressourcer

