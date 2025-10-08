Maskinlæringsindgeniør kompensation in United States hos CVS Health spænder fra $138K pr. year for L2 til $192K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $138K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$138K
$125K
$0
$12.5K
L3
$192K
$168K
$0
$24K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***