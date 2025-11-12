Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos CVS Health spænder fra $113K pr. year for L1 til $153K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $140K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
$113K
$107K
$1.3K
$4.5K
L2
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.5K
L3
$153K
$133K
$0
$20K
L4
$153K
$134K
$0
$18.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
Ingen lønninger fundet
