CVS Health
CVS Health Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger i United States

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos CVS Health spænder fra $113K pr. year for L1 til $153K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $140K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$113K
$107K
$1.3K
$4.5K
L2
Senior Software Engineer I
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.5K
L3
Senior Software Engineer II
$153K
$133K
$0
$20K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$153K
$134K
$0
$18.7K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos CVS Health in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $182,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CVS Health for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $137,000.

