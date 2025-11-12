Virksomhedsoversigt
CVS Health
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

  • New York City Area

CVS Health Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger i New York City Area

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos CVS Health spænder fra $122K pr. year for L1 til $138K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $145K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$122K
$118K
$83
$4.3K
L2
Senior Software Engineer I
$109K
$98.3K
$0
$10.7K
L3
Senior Software Engineer II
$138K
$100K
$0
$38.3K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos CVS Health?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos CVS Health in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $172,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CVS Health for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in New York City Area er $131,125.

Andre ressourcer