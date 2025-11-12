Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos CVS Health spænder fra $122K pr. year for L1 til $138K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $145K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
$122K
$118K
$83
$4.3K
L2
$109K
$98.3K
$0
$10.7K
L3
$138K
$100K
$0
$38.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
