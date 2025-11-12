Virksomhedsoversigt
CVS Health
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Backend Softwareingeniør

  • United States

CVS Health Backend Softwareingeniør Lønninger i United States

Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos CVS Health spænder fra $110K pr. year for L1 til $197K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $120K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$110K
$105K
$0
$5K
L2
Senior Software Engineer I
$122K
$113K
$48
$8.5K
L3
Senior Software Engineer II
$140K
$129K
$0
$11K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$160K
$147K
$3.8K
$9.4K
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos CVS Health?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Backend Softwareingeniør hos CVS Health in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $197,067. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CVS Health for Backend Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $119,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for CVS Health

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Optum
  • Humana
  • Cigna
  • Aetna
  • Amwell
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer