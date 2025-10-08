Virksomhedsoversigt
CVS Health UX Designer Lønninger

UX Designer kompensation in United States hos CVS Health spænder fra $120K pr. year for Product Designer til $140K pr. year for Senior Product Designer II. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $145K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos CVS Health?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX Designer hos CVS Health in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $169,760. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos CVS Health for UX Designer rollen in United States er $132,375.

