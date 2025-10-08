UX Designer kompensation in United States hos CVS Health spænder fra $120K pr. year for Product Designer til $140K pr. year for Senior Product Designer II. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $145K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
