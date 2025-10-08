Health Informatics kompensation in Greater Chicago Area hos CVS Health spænder fra $127K pr. year for Data Scientist til $153K pr. year for Senior Data Scientist I. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area udgør i alt $138K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$127K
$122K
$0
$4.7K
Senior Data Scientist I
$153K
$137K
$0
$16.7K
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
