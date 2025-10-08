Health Informatics kompensation in Greater Boston Area hos CVS Health spænder fra $134K pr. year for Data Scientist til $217K pr. year for Lead Data Scientist. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Boston Area udgør i alt $202K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for CVS Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
