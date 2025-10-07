Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Cvent udgør i alt $164K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $161K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cvent's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$164K
$149K
$2.5K
$12.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
