Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in Northern Virginia Washington DC hos Cvent spænder fra $106K pr. year for Software Engineer I til $157K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Northern Virginia Washington DC udgør i alt $108K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cvent's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$106K
$101K
$0
$5.4K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$157K
$150K
$0
$7.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
