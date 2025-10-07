Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Cvent spænder fra $105K pr. year for Software Engineer I til $163K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $114K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cvent's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.5K
Software Engineer II
$117K
$110K
$0
$6.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$144K
$0
$11K
Lead Software Engineer
$163K
$153K
$0
$10.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
