Backend Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Cvent spænder fra $108K pr. year for Software Engineer I til $147K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $111K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cvent's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
