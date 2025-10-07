Virksomhedsoversigt
Cruise
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Maskinlæringsindgeniør

Cruise Maskinlæringsindgeniør Lønninger

Maskinlæringsindgeniør kompensation in United States hos Cruise spænder fra $345K pr. year for L4 til $724K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $569K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cruise's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
Senior Software Engineer I
$345K
$200K
$117K
$28.1K
L5
Senior Software Engineer II
$471K
$223K
$207K
$41K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$724K
$263K
$401K
$59.5K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Cruise er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Maskinlæringsindgeniør hos Cruise in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $811,340. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cruise for Maskinlæringsindgeniør rollen in United States er $607,180.

