Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Cruise spænder fra $219K pr. year for L3 til $603K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $294K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cruise's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
$219K
$147K
$50.7K
$21.1K
L4
$327K
$190K
$75.4K
$61K
L5
$476K
$221K
$210K
$44.6K
L6
$603K
$250K
$284K
$69.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Cruise er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.