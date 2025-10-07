Virksomhedsoversigt
Cruise
Cruise Teknisk Rekrutterer Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Teknisk Rekrutterer kompensationspakke in United States hos Cruise udgør i alt $175K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cruise's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Cruise
Technical Recruiter
San Francisco, CA
Total per år
$175K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
7 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Cruise?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Cruise er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Teknisk Rekrutterer hos Cruise in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $255,600. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cruise for Teknisk Rekrutterer rollen in United States er $219,450.

