Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Cresta udgør i alt $250K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Cresta's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Cresta
Software Engineer
Palo Alto, CA
Total per år
$250K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$250K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Cresta?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Cresta er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Cresta in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $450,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Cresta for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $210,000.

