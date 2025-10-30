Virksomhedsoversigt
Creditas
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Creditas Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Brazil hos Creditas udgør i alt R$262K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Creditas's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Creditas
Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per år
R$262K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
R$262K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
11+ År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Creditas?
Block logo
+R$320K
Robinhood logo
+R$491K
Stripe logo
+R$110K
Datadog logo
+R$193K
Verily logo
+R$121K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Creditas in Brazil ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på R$317,958. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Creditas for Softwareingeniør rollen in Brazil er R$239,644.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Creditas

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Coinbase
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer