Virksomhedsoversigt
Continental
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager Lønninger

Continental Produktmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktmanager kompensationspakke in Germany hos Continental udgør i alt €78.4K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Continental's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Continental
Product Manager
Hannover, NI, Germany
Total per år
€78.4K
Niveau
E13
Grundløn
€77K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1.3K
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Continental?
Block logo
+€50.5K
Robinhood logo
+€77.4K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.5K
Verily logo
+€19.1K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktmanager tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos Continental in Germany ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €104,575. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Continental for Produktmanager rollen in Germany er €77,043.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Continental

Relaterede virksomheder

  • KPIT
  • Siemens
  • Daimler
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Henkel
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer