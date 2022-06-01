Virksomhedskatalog
Community Brands
Community Brands Lønninger

Community Brandss løninterval spænder fra $24,964 i total kompensation årligt for en Softwareingeniør i den nedre ende til $206,960 for en Produktchef i den øvre ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Community Brands. Sidst opdateret: 8/25/2025

$160K

Produktchef
$207K
Salg
$60.3K
Softwareingeniør
$25K

Løsningsarkitekt
$60.2K
Ofte stillede spørgsmål

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Community Brands er Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $206,960. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Community Brands er $60,231.

