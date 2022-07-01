Virksomhedsoversigt
    Om

    Every person, brand or business with a Community Number is a Leader. Every consumer who chooses to exchange messages with Community Leaders is a Community Member. Leaders have both a message to share and Members who want to hear from them and we do not let algorithms, spam or ads get in the way of that.When Leaders speak, or in this case, text, Members are empowered with the info they need to act, which makes Community and the technology that powers it the highest value and most powerful marketing and communications channel that is truly based on trust and privacy.

    150
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

