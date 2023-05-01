Virksomhedsoversigt
Commonwealth Fusion
Top Indsigter
    Om

    Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) is a company collaborating with MIT to develop high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet technology for compact fusion power plants. They are building SPARC, the world's first commercially relevant, net energy fusion demonstration device, which will pave the way for the first fusion power plant, ARC. CFS aims to deploy fusion power plants to combat climate change and has a team of leaders in tough tech, fusion science, and manufacturing. They are supported by leading investors and are hiring.

    cfs.energy
    Hjemmeside
    2018
    Grundlagt år
    396
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

