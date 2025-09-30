Virksomhedsoversigt
Comcast
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Comcast Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area hos Comcast spænder fra $94.5K pr. year for I til $212K pr. year for Principal Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Denver And Boulder Area udgør i alt $141K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Comcast's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Engineer 1
I(Entry Level)
$94.5K
$86.6K
$3.2K
$4.7K
Engineer 2
II
$112K
$109K
$1.5K
$1.9K
Engineer 3
III
$129K
$115K
$7.5K
$6.8K
Senior Engineer
$157K
$136K
$13.1K
$8.5K
Se 4 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

15%

ÅR 1

15%

ÅR 2

15%

ÅR 3

15%

ÅR 4

40%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
RSU + Options

Hos Comcast er RSU + Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 15% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (15.00% årligt)

  • 15% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (15.00% årligt)

  • 15% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (15.00% årligt)

  • 15% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (15.00% årligt)

  • 40% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (40.00% årligt)

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU + Options

Hos Comcast er RSU + Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Maskinlæringsindgeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Netværksindgeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Data Ingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Comcast in Greater Denver And Boulder Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $242,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Comcast for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Denver And Boulder Area er $138,800.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Comcast

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Discovery
  • Disney
  • Verizon
  • Ticketmaster
  • Spectrum
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer