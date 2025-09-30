Data Scientist kompensation in Philadelphia Area hos Comcast spænder fra $127K pr. year for Data Scientist 2 til $126K pr. year for Data Scientist 3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Philadelphia Area udgør i alt $132K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Comcast's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 2
$127K
$117K
$3.3K
$6.7K
Data Scientist 3
$126K
$111K
$12.1K
$3.3K
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
15%
ÅR 1
15%
ÅR 2
15%
ÅR 3
15%
ÅR 4
40%
ÅR 5
Hos Comcast er RSU + Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
15% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (15.00% årligt)
15% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (15.00% årligt)
15% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (15.00% årligt)
15% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (15.00% årligt)
40% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (40.00% årligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Comcast er RSU + Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)