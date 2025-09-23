Forretningsanalytiker kompensation in United States hos Comcast spænder fra $66K pr. year for Business Analyst 1 til $116K pr. year for Senior Business Analyst. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $85K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Comcast's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/23/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Business Analyst 1
$66K
$66K
$0
$0
Business Analyst 2
$81.8K
$80.6K
$0
$1.2K
Business Analyst 3
$112K
$98K
$7.5K
$6K
Senior Business Analyst
$116K
$106K
$3.8K
$6.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
15%
ÅR 1
15%
ÅR 2
15%
ÅR 3
15%
ÅR 4
40%
ÅR 5
Hos Comcast er RSU + Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
15% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (15.00% årligt)
15% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (15.00% årligt)
15% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (15.00% årligt)
15% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (15.00% årligt)
40% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (40.00% årligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Comcast er RSU + Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
