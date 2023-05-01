Virksomhedskatalog
Colony Hardware
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Colony Hardware, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Colony Hardware provides construction and industry tools, equipment, supplies, safety products, rental, and repair services. They prioritize customer satisfaction and offer quality, durable, and valuable products. With over 25,000 products from 750 manufacturers, they aim to be a single source of supply. Their goal is to help customers meet aggressive deadlines by providing materials at the right place, time, and price. They prioritize accuracy and completeness in fulfilling orders to ensure productivity, efficiency, and safety. They welcome questions, suggestions, and emergencies to serve customers better.

    http://colonyhardware.com
    Hjemmeside
    1988
    Grundlagt år
    751
    Antal ansatte
    $100M-$250M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Colony Hardware

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer