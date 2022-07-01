Virksomhedskatalog
    Our mission is to make life easier for the lifeblood of economies globally; small and medium-sized businesses. Codat is a universal API for consented business financial data, powering the next generation of products and services for this historically underserved market. We have offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and Sydney. We are a privately held company, and have recently closed our Series B funding and are funded by Index Ventures, Tiger Global, American Express, PayPal and a line-up of world class angel investors.

    http://www.codat.io
    Hjemmeside
    2017
    Grundlagt år
    180
    Antal ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Codat

